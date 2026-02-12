Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 774 shares, a growth of 1,090.8% from the January 15th total of 65 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,389 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,389 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Airports of Thailand Public Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AIPUY opened at $16.21 on Thursday. Airports of Thailand Public has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $19.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.36.

About Airports of Thailand Public

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) is a state enterprise under the Thai Ministry of Transport, established in December 2002 when the country’s airport operations were corporatized from the former Department of Airports. Headquartered in Bangkok, the company is charged with the development, management and operation of major international airports in Thailand, combining infrastructure investment with commercial and service activities to support both domestic and international air travel.

The company’s core business revolves around airport operations at seven facilities, including Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket, Hat Yai, Mae Fah Luang–Chiang Rai and U-Tapao Rayong–Pattaya.

