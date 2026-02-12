Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 401 shares, a drop of 94.6% from the January 15th total of 7,444 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,854 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 52,854 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Alvopetro Energy Trading Down 1.5%

OTCMKTS ALVOF opened at $5.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.67. Alvopetro Energy has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $215.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Alvopetro Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Alvopetro Energy

Alvopetro Energy Inc (OTCMKTS: ALVOF) is a Canada-based oil and gas exploration and production company focused on acquiring and developing upstream assets in Brazil. The company targets conventional hydrocarbon resources through a combination of license acquisitions, seismic appraisal and drilling operations, seeking to build a sustainable production profile in emerging Brazilian basins.

Alvopetro’s principal activities are centered in the Potiguar Basin of northeastern Brazil, where it holds working interests in both onshore and shallow-water concession areas.

