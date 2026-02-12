AmeraMex International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Short Interest Up 1,027.0% in January

AmeraMex International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 15,429 shares, an increase of 1,027.0% from the January 15th total of 1,369 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,544 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,544 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

AmeraMex International Stock Up 10.8%

Shares of AMMX opened at $0.18 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 million, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.32. AmeraMex International has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.22.

AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter. AmeraMex International had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%.

About AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International, Inc sells, leases, and rents new and refurbished heavy equipment primarily in the United States. Its products are used in light and infrastructure construction, shipping logistics, logging, mining, transportation, commercial farming, and forestry industries. The company also sells parts; and provides repair and maintenance services. It serves customers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, and Africa. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Chico, California.

