American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Short Interest Update

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 709 shares, a growth of 679.1% from the January 15th total of 91 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,758 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,758 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of American Business Bank stock opened at $70.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $627.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.26. American Business Bank has a 52 week low of $40.03 and a 52 week high of $71.00.

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.70 million for the quarter.

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) is a Southern California–based commercial bank that provides a broad range of financial services to small and mid-sized businesses. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the bank focuses on building long-term relationships with clients in industries such as real estate development, professional services, healthcare, technology, and manufacturing. Its regional footprint includes full-service offices across Los Angeles, Orange County, the Inland Empire, North County San Diego, and the Coachella Valley.

The bank’s core offerings encompass commercial real estate financing, construction and land development loans, equipment and vehicle financing, and working capital lines of credit.

