Andrew Thornton Buys 100,000 Shares of Garda Property Group (ASX:GDF) Stock

Garda Property Group (ASX:GDF – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Thornton acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.16 per share, for a total transaction of A$116,000.00.

Get Garda Property Group alerts:

Garda Property Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $250.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43, a PEG ratio of -26.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 10.06, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32.

Garda Property Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 164.0%. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, December 28th. Garda Property Group’s payout ratio is -28.57%.

About Garda Property Group

Garda Diversified Property Fund is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Garda Capital Group. It invests in real estate markets of Australia. The fund intends to invest in commercial offices in city and suburban markets as well as industrial facilities along the eastern seaboard of Australia. Garda Diversified Property is domiciled in Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Garda Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garda Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.