AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP) Short Interest Down 89.6% in January

AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 9,268 shares, a drop of 89.6% from the January 15th total of 89,351 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 302,424 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 302,424 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

AppYea Price Performance

APYP stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. AppYea has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.03.

AppYea Company Profile

AppYea, Inc, a digital health company, develops wearable monitoring solutions to treat sleep apnea and snoring. It develops AppySleep app, a wristband that monitors physiological parameters during sleep; AppySleep, a biofeedback snoring treatment wristband; AppySleep LAB, a smartphone medical application that monitors breathing patterns in the sleep and identify sleep arena episode without direct contact to the user; and AppySleep PRO a wristband for the treatment of sleep arena using biofeedback in combination with AppySleep LAB app.

