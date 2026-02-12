Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 105,336 shares, a decrease of 98.9% from the January 15th total of 9,968,961 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 366,080,925 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 366,080,925 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Get Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions alerts:

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Trading Up 33.3%

Shares of OTCMKTS:AITX opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc (OTCMKTS: AITX) is a technology company focused on developing and deploying advanced robotic and artificial intelligence solutions for security, surveillance and remote monitoring applications. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Robotic Assistance Devices, the company offers integrated platforms that combine autonomous robotics, machine learning software and cloud-based monitoring services to enhance operational efficiency, safety and threat detection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.