Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.0909.

BFH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Bread Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Monday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFH. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 46,912.5% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 11,259 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 364.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 26,344 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Bread Financial by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 186,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,810,000 after buying an additional 14,116 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Bread Financial by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Bread Financial by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,147,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,940,000 after buying an additional 203,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

BFH opened at $75.98 on Thursday. Bread Financial has a 12 month low of $38.21 and a 12 month high of $82.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.51 and a 200 day moving average of $66.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $1.67. The business had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.74 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 11.02%.During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bread Financial will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Bread Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 23rd that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.49%.

Bread Financial, formerly known as Alliance Data Systems, is a Columbus, Ohio–based financial services company that specializes in providing private label credit programs, co-brand credit cards and digital payment solutions for retail partners. The company designs, issues and services proprietary credit products, enabling merchants to offer branded financing options that drive customer loyalty and increase basket sizes at the point of sale. Through its Bread technology platform, Bread Financial delivers installment-based payment options that integrate directly into e-commerce and in-store checkout experiences.

In addition to its core credit offerings, Bread Financial provides analytics, marketing and loyalty services to help merchants better understand consumer behavior and optimize promotional strategies.

