Caprock Group LLC Makes New $4.34 Million Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,339,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 92.9% during the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 141.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $340.00 price target on Analog Devices and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $258.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.26.

ADI opened at $337.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $164.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.32. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.65 and a 12-month high of $337.84.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 8th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.84%.

In other Analog Devices news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 8,169 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.03, for a total transaction of $2,271,227.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 18,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,258,381.39. The trade was a 30.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $150,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,556.60. This represents a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,544 shares of company stock valued at $15,320,417. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company’s product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

