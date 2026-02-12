Caprock Group LLC Makes New Investment in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 36,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 31.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 382,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,072,000 after buying an additional 92,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $998,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV opened at $62.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $238.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.42.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 16.42%.The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam L. Rosman bought 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.19 per share, with a total value of $499,201.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 61,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,872,599.15. This trade represents a 14.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul M. Todd acquired 17,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.41 per share, with a total value of $1,060,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 24,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,111.73. This trade represents a 228.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. KeyCorp downgraded Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $85.00 price target on shares of Fiserv and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 price target on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Fiserv to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.98.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat consensus — Fiserv reported non‑GAAP EPS of $1.99 versus the $1.90 consensus, with management citing expense discipline and progress on its OneFiserv plan. Read More.

Q4 EPS beat consensus — Fiserv reported non‑GAAP EPS of $1.99 versus the $1.90 consensus, with management citing expense discipline and progress on its OneFiserv plan. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue reaction was mixed — Fiserv reported $4.90B of revenue (variously described as in‑line or slightly below some street estimates), which produced an initial positive market response but left questions on underlying growth. Read More.

Revenue reaction was mixed — Fiserv reported $4.90B of revenue (variously described as in‑line or slightly below some street estimates), which produced an initial positive market response but left questions on underlying growth. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest/ownership moves — January short interest fell to ~16.74M shares (about 3.1% of float), reducing immediate short‑squeeze risk; some data feeds afterward showed inconsistent short‑interest figures (likely a reporting glitch).

Short‑interest/ownership moves — January short interest fell to ~16.74M shares (about 3.1% of float), reducing immediate short‑squeeze risk; some data feeds afterward showed inconsistent short‑interest figures (likely a reporting glitch). Negative Sentiment: 2026 guidance is slightly cautious — Fiserv set FY2026 EPS guidance of $8.00–$8.30, roughly in line but a touch below some consensus expectations and framed as a “transition” year, which trimmed upside for growth‑oriented holders. Read More.

2026 guidance is slightly cautious — Fiserv set FY2026 EPS guidance of $8.00–$8.30, roughly in line but a touch below some consensus expectations and framed as a “transition” year, which trimmed upside for growth‑oriented holders. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analysts trimmed targets / kept neutral outlook — UBS and Stephens cut price targets to $70 (neutral/equal weight), and B. Riley lowered its target to $72 while keeping a neutral rating, removing some analyst support for a strong near‑term rebound. Read More.

Analysts trimmed targets / kept neutral outlook — UBS and Stephens cut price targets to $70 (neutral/equal weight), and B. Riley lowered its target to $72 while keeping a neutral rating, removing some analyst support for a strong near‑term rebound. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Fund selling reported — Matrix Asset Management disclosed selling FISV following prior earnings weakness, which can add downward pressure if larger holders reallocate. Read More.

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

