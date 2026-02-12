Caprock Group LLC Purchases Shares of 9,194 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,352,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,569,260,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $388,436,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,335,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,115,025,000 after acquiring an additional 670,302 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,122,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,696,738,000 after acquiring an additional 528,359 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 788,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $428,386,000 after acquiring an additional 371,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $496.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $545.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $510.52. The company has a market capitalization of $176.19 billion, a PE ratio of 62.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.65. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $425.00 and a twelve month high of $609.08.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 28.38%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total value of $208,378.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,438.64. This represents a 50.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 133 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total transaction of $65,829.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 660 shares in the company, valued at $326,673.60. The trade was a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 56,189 shares of company stock worth $30,785,441 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results and procedure growth support fundamentals. Intuitive reported a recent quarter that beat EPS and revenue estimates and showed high year‑over‑year revenue growth, and analysts continue to point to strong procedure trends and da Vinci 5 adoption — a fundamental driver that can support longer‑term revenue and system placements.

Intuitive reported a recent quarter that beat EPS and revenue estimates and showed high year‑over‑year revenue growth, and analysts continue to point to strong procedure trends and da Vinci 5 adoption — a fundamental driver that can support longer‑term revenue and system placements. Positive Sentiment: Industry commentary / analyst insights that highlight execution. Recent analyst notes (roundups) have discussed Intuitive alongside other healthcare names, keeping attention on the company’s execution and product cycle. Article Title

Recent analyst notes (roundups) have discussed Intuitive alongside other healthcare names, keeping attention on the company’s execution and product cycle. Neutral Sentiment: Market data and charting reference. Interactive charting and market pages are being used by traders to monitor the pullback and technical levels (50‑day and 200‑day moving averages are near each other), supporting short‑term trading interest. Article Title

Interactive charting and market pages are being used by traders to monitor the pullback and technical levels (50‑day and 200‑day moving averages are near each other), supporting short‑term trading interest. Negative Sentiment: Executive insider selling disclosed this week. Multiple filings show senior executives (EVP Myriam Curet and VP Fredrik Widman) sold shares in early February, with some sales materially reducing their individual holdings — a near‑term negative signal for market sentiment. Filings: Myriam Curet SEC filing and Fredrik Widman SEC filing

Multiple filings show senior executives (EVP Myriam Curet and VP Fredrik Widman) sold shares in early February, with some sales materially reducing their individual holdings — a near‑term negative signal for market sentiment. Filings: and Negative Sentiment: Valuation debate / “priced for perfection” narrative. Commentary in the financial press is questioning whether ISRG’s valuation still assumes flawless execution after a recent pullback, raising investor caution around the stock’s premium multiple. Article Title

Commentary in the financial press is questioning whether ISRG’s valuation still assumes flawless execution after a recent pullback, raising investor caution around the stock’s premium multiple. Negative Sentiment: Recent share underperformance highlighted by analysts. Coverage notes that ISRG has fallen roughly mid‑double digits over the last three months despite ongoing procedure growth, which may have prompted short‑term selling pressure and re‑rating risk. Article Title

Coverage notes that ISRG has fallen roughly mid‑double digits over the last three months despite ongoing procedure growth, which may have prompted short‑term selling pressure and re‑rating risk. Neutral Sentiment: Short interest data appears anomalous / not a clear driver. Recent short‑interest reports in the feed show zeros or NaN values and an effectively 0 days‑to‑cover figure — this looks like a data anomaly rather than confirmed heavy shorting, so it’s unlikely to be a meaningful market driver today.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. TD Cowen raised Intuitive Surgical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $603.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.23.

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

