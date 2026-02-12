Caprock Group LLC Takes $4.72 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,302 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,723,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,976,355 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,197,604,000 after purchasing an additional 366,977 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,911,775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,527,176,000 after purchasing an additional 207,826 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,732,049,000 after purchasing an additional 42,190 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,773,624,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 12.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,294,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,079,320,000 after buying an additional 463,012 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.17, for a total value of $4,701,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 231,043 shares in the company, valued at $60,341,500.31. This represents a 7.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.77.

Shares of LOW opened at $286.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.94. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.38 and a 1-year high of $287.34. The company has a market cap of $160.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.97.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.05% and a negative return on equity of 55.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 39.80%.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe’s also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

