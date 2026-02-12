Chad Smith Sells 2,056 Shares of Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) Stock

Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) COO Chad Smith sold 2,056 shares of Better Home & Finance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $57,526.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 19,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,561.32. The trade was a 9.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Get Better Home & Finance alerts:

Better Home & Finance Stock Up 1.9%

NASDAQ:BETR opened at $29.11 on Thursday. Better Home & Finance Holding Company has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $94.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Better Home & Finance to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Better Home & Finance in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Better Home & Finance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Better Home & Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Better Home & Finance by 1,465.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 68,977 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Better Home & Finance by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 11,922 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Better Home & Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Better Home & Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.94% of the company’s stock.

About Better Home & Finance

(Get Free Report)

Better Home & Finance Holding Co engages in the provision of comprehensive homeownership services. It offers mortgage loans, real estate agent services, and title and homeowner’s insurance services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Better Home & Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Home & Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.