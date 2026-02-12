Christine Chivily Sells 1,985 Shares of Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Stock

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) EVP Christine Chivily sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $98,853.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,062.80. The trade was a 10.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Christine Chivily also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 12th, Christine Chivily sold 2,553 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $116,212.56.

Bankwell Financial Group Price Performance

Bankwell Financial Group stock opened at $48.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $51.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.03 and a 200-day moving average of $44.84.

Bankwell Financial Group Announces Dividend

Bankwell Financial Group ( NASDAQ:BWFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $30.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.06 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.40%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

Institutional Trading of Bankwell Financial Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 366,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,238,000 after buying an additional 13,823 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,860,000 after acquiring an additional 10,891 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 60.2% in the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 266,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,615,000 after acquiring an additional 100,302 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 8,178 shares during the period. Finally, Siena Capital Partners GP LLC boosted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 116,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BWFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Bankwell Financial Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on Bankwell Financial Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Key Headlines Impacting Bankwell Financial Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Bankwell Financial Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst support lifted price targets and kept a generally constructive view (Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its target to $55; Hovde and Weiss maintained/raised views), which reduces downside risk from analyst coverage. Analyst Ratings and Price Targets

Analyst support lifted price targets and kept a generally constructive view (Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its target to $55; Hovde and Weiss maintained/raised views), which reduces downside risk from analyst coverage. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend confirmed (quarterly $0.20; ex-dividend Feb 10, pay Feb 20) — steady income but small yield (~1.6%), so it’s supportive but not a major catalyst. Dividend Announcement

Dividend confirmed (quarterly $0.20; ex-dividend Feb 10, pay Feb 20) — steady income but small yield (~1.6%), so it’s supportive but not a major catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Recent quarterly results were mixed: revenue topped estimates ($30.32M vs. $28.06M) but EPS missed modestly ($1.15 vs. $1.20). That combination often produces muted, mixed reactions. Earnings Recap

Recent quarterly results were mixed: revenue topped estimates ($30.32M vs. $28.06M) but EPS missed modestly ($1.15 vs. $1.20). That combination often produces muted, mixed reactions. Neutral Sentiment: Technical note: a recent write-up flagged shares crossing above the 50-day moving average — a short-term bullish signal for some traders, but the piece framed it as “time to sell,” so short-term positioning could be mixed. Technical Coverage

Technical note: a recent write-up flagged shares crossing above the 50-day moving average — a short-term bullish signal for some traders, but the piece framed it as “time to sell,” so short-term positioning could be mixed. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reporting in the filings shows effectively zero reported short interest (likely data/rounding artifacts), so short squeezes or heavy short pressure do not appear to be a driver. (No actionable short-interest signal.)

Short-interest reporting in the filings shows effectively zero reported short interest (likely data/rounding artifacts), so short squeezes or heavy short pressure do not appear to be a driver. (No actionable short-interest signal.) Negative Sentiment: Concentrated insider selling on Feb. 9 — several executives reduced positions in sizable dollar terms, which is pressuring sentiment: CEO Christopher Gruseke sold 5,056 shares (~$251.7K). CEO SEC Filing EVP Christine Chivily sold 1,985 shares (~$98.9K). EVP SEC Filing CFO Courtney Sacchetti sold 1,062 shares (~$52.9K). CFO SEC Filing Director/insider Matt Mcneill also sold 3,794 shares (~$189K). Insider SEC Filing Collective insider selling of this size often weighs on intraday sentiment and can drive downward pressure despite otherwise supportive fundamentals.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Westchester, Illinois, and serves as the parent of Bankwell Bank. Through its subsidiary, the company provides a full suite of banking products and services designed for both individual consumers and small‐ to mid‐sized businesses. Bankwell Bank operates multiple branches across suburban Cook and Lake counties, focusing on personalized service and local decision‐making.

The company’s deposit offerings include checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, all supported by an online and mobile banking platform for convenient account access.

