Connable Office Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 214.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,251 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.83 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.49. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.29 and a one year high of $108.10.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the United States municipal bond market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

