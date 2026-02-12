Connable Office Inc. Has $28.59 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF $IYR

Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 294,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,926 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises 2.7% of Connable Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Connable Office Inc. owned about 0.75% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $28,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYR. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $98.93 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $81.53 and a twelve month high of $99.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.