Connable Office Inc. Purchases 13,064 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF

Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 252.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,064 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VXF. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $218.10 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $146.68 and a 1-year high of $223.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.18.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies. The Index contains all of the United States common stocks regularly traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges, and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market, except those stocks included in the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

See Also

