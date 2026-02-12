Connable Office Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN

Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,786,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWN. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 222.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWN opened at $200.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.73. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.38 and a fifty-two week high of $203.01.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

See Also

