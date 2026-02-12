Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target to $39.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CNC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Centene from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $42.00 target price on shares of Centene and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

NYSE:CNC opened at $40.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.08 and a 200-day moving average of $36.18. Centene has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $66.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.41 billion. Centene had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 3.43%.The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Centene has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Centene by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 85,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 33,875 shares during the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Centene in the third quarter worth about $50,487,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 122.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 223,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,962,000 after purchasing an additional 122,870 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Centene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,485,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Centene by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,384,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,724,000 after purchasing an additional 199,016 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks/MSN published pieces arguing Centene is a long‑term value stock, highlighting attractive valuation metrics and the company’s scale in government-sponsored health plans; this kind of favorable narrative can support investor demand. Read More. Read More.

Zacks/MSN published pieces arguing Centene is a long‑term value stock, highlighting attractive valuation metrics and the company’s scale in government-sponsored health plans; this kind of favorable narrative can support investor demand. Read More. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Centene’s community outreach via Superior HealthPlan and The Centene Foundation (No One Eats Alone program in Texas schools) is positive for brand and ESG perception—helps long‑term reputation with payors and state partners. Read More.

Centene’s community outreach via Superior HealthPlan and The Centene Foundation (No One Eats Alone program in Texas schools) is positive for brand and ESG perception—helps long‑term reputation with payors and state partners. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Deutsche Bank raised its price target to $39 (from $32) and kept a Hold rating—an upward revision that signals modestly improved analyst expectations even if the rating stayed conservative. Read More.

Deutsche Bank raised its price target to $39 (from $32) and kept a Hold rating—an upward revision that signals modestly improved analyst expectations even if the rating stayed conservative. Read More. Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen also raised its target to $38 (from $34) and maintained a Hold—another incremental upgrade to analyst targets that can support the stock after recent volatility. Read More.

TD Cowen also raised its target to $38 (from $34) and maintained a Hold—another incremental upgrade to analyst targets that can support the stock after recent volatility. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Argus moved Centene to a Hold—an analyst change that reduces downside concern but is not a clear buy signal. Read More.

Argus moved Centene to a Hold—an analyst change that reduces downside concern but is not a clear buy signal. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a Neutral rating, keeping consensus sentiment cautious given regulatory and margin pressures. Read More.

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a Neutral rating, keeping consensus sentiment cautious given regulatory and margin pressures. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley maintained its Hold on Centene, consistent with the mixed analyst tone—supportive of stability but not a catalyst for a large rerating. Read More.

Morgan Stanley maintained its Hold on Centene, consistent with the mixed analyst tone—supportive of stability but not a catalyst for a large rerating. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Axios/other outlets report Centene is among insurers to receive subpoenas from a House panel—this introduces regulatory and legal risk that could pressure sentiment and create short‑term volatility. Read More.

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) is a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise that specializes in providing services to government-sponsored and national health programs. The company primarily acts as a managed care organization, delivering healthcare coverage and administering benefits for Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Medicare Advantage, and individual marketplace plans. Centene also contracts with federal and state agencies to manage specialty care programs and community-based services for vulnerable populations.

Centene’s offerings extend beyond traditional insurance to include a range of specialty and support services.

