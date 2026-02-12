Dominic Canuso Acquires 2,000 Shares of Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Stock

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) CFO Dominic Canuso bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.54 per share, for a total transaction of $121,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 16,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,871.26. The trade was a 14.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Bancorp Trading Down 4.0%

TBBK opened at $56.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $40.51 and a one year high of $81.65. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.36.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $132.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.10 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 28.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TBBK shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research downgraded Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bancorp in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $57.00 price target on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TBBK

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bancorp by 8.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Bancorp by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its position in Bancorp by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 3.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ: TBBK) is a Delaware-chartered bank holding company that provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and financial institutions across the United States. Through its subsidiary, The Bancorp Bank, the company offers FDIC-insured deposit accounts, cash management solutions and specialized lending products. Its business model focuses on partnering with fintech firms, asset managers and payment processors to deliver integrated banking-as-a-service (BaaS) capabilities.

The company’s product suite includes interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and debit and credit card services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.