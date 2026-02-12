Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

DRVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $23.00 price target on Driven Brands in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Driven Brands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Driven Brands from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th.

In other news, insider Scott L. O’melia sold 46,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 326,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,104. This represents a 12.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,645,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Driven Brands in the third quarter valued at $33,911,000. Emeth Value Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 34.8% during the third quarter. Emeth Value Capital LLC now owns 3,263,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,745,000 after purchasing an additional 842,668 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,599,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $16.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day moving average is $15.90. Driven Brands has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: DRVN) is a leading North American provider of automotive aftermarket services, operating through a network of franchised and company-owned locations. The company’s platform encompasses a diverse portfolio of car care and maintenance brands, including Meineke Car Care Centers, Maaco Collision Repair & Auto Painting, Take 5 Oil Change, and Carstar Collision Repair. Driven Brands delivers a full range of services from routine maintenance and oil changes to collision repair, paint protection, and vehicle customization.

Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Driven Brands serves both individual consumers and commercial clients across the United States and Canada.

