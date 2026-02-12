Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$42.58.

Several research firms recently commented on ERO. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$49.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$36.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Ero Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on Ero Copper from C$37.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th.

In other Ero Copper news, Director John H. Wright sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.11, for a total transaction of C$781,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 377,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$19,688,825.52. This trade represents a 3.82% decrease in their position. Corporate insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

TSE:ERO opened at C$42.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.17. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$13.17 and a twelve month high of C$53.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.06. The company has a market cap of C$4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.99.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 3.45%.The company had revenue of C$246.59 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 4.7442244 EPS for the current fiscal year.

