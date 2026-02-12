Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.50.
GO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 15th.
GO opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.39. The company has a market capitalization of $960.76 million, a PE ratio of -195.80, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.49. Grocery Outlet has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $19.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) is a specialty discount retailer that offers consumers deeply discounted groceries by purchasing excess inventory, closeouts, and overstocks from manufacturers and distributors. Headquartered in Emeryville, California, the company operates two primary banners—Grocery Outlet and Fresh2Go—with a combined footprint of more than 400 stores. Its product assortment spans fresh produce, meat, dairy, bakery items, household staples, natural and organic offerings, and select specialty products, all sold at significant markdowns compared to conventional supermarkets.
The company’s unique buying model enables it to source inventory through opportunistic purchases of surplus freight, discontinued items, and closeout deals, which it then passes on as savings to its customers.
