Heritage Investors Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,030 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.8% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $61,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 92.6% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.1% during the second quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan led/arranged major financing for Databricks (part of a $5B equity raise and $2B debt financing), highlighting ongoing investment‑banking and debt‑origination deal flow that should support fee revenue. Databricks funding

JPMorgan led/arranged major financing for Databricks (part of a $5B equity raise and $2B debt financing), highlighting ongoing investment‑banking and debt‑origination deal flow that should support fee revenue. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan is part of a $3.6B syndicated credit facility for IREN (reported by MarketBeat), showing the bank’s role in large corporate lending and syndicated finance — a positive for interest income and arrangement fees. IREN financing

JPMorgan is part of a $3.6B syndicated credit facility for IREN (reported by MarketBeat), showing the bank’s role in large corporate lending and syndicated finance — a positive for interest income and arrangement fees. Positive Sentiment: J.P. Morgan is the bookrunner on a 12M ADS secondary offering for LATAM Airlines — a reminder of steady ECM advisory and underwriting activity that generates fees for the bank. LATAM secondary offering

J.P. Morgan is the bookrunner on a 12M ADS secondary offering for LATAM Airlines — a reminder of steady ECM advisory and underwriting activity that generates fees for the bank. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/strategy commentary from JPMorgan (CNBC interview and Zacks coverage) remains bullish on the market and highlights JPMorgan’s favorable earnings/price-strength narrative — supportive for investor sentiment around the bank’s trading and markets franchise. CNBC interview Zacks stock to watch

Analyst/strategy commentary from JPMorgan (CNBC interview and Zacks coverage) remains bullish on the market and highlights JPMorgan’s favorable earnings/price-strength narrative — supportive for investor sentiment around the bank’s trading and markets franchise. Neutral Sentiment: Large Q4 2025 13F disclosures from JPMorgan’s funds show big reductions in passive ETF and mega‑cap tech positions (VOO, IVV, NVDA, MSFT, AMZN, META) while opening new positions (IVOL, ABVX, UL). This signals active repositioning by asset‑management units — relevant to fee generation but not an immediate earnings surprise. 13F fund update

Large Q4 2025 13F disclosures from JPMorgan’s funds show big reductions in passive ETF and mega‑cap tech positions (VOO, IVV, NVDA, MSFT, AMZN, META) while opening new positions (IVOL, ABVX, UL). This signals active repositioning by asset‑management units — relevant to fee generation but not an immediate earnings surprise. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan disclosed a 7.28% stake in Hexagon Composites via its securities arm — a regulatory filing that matters for transparency but is unlikely to move JPM’s share price materially. Hexagon stake disclosure

JPMorgan disclosed a 7.28% stake in Hexagon Composites via its securities arm — a regulatory filing that matters for transparency but is unlikely to move JPM’s share price materially. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan presented at the UBS Financial Services Conference (transcript available) — investor‑relations communications that may reiterate guidance or strategy but typically have limited immediate market impact. UBS conference transcript

JPMorgan presented at the UBS Financial Services Conference (transcript available) — investor‑relations communications that may reiterate guidance or strategy but typically have limited immediate market impact. Negative Sentiment: A technical/cycle note (TalkMarkets) suggests JPM may be ending an April cycle and could face a corrective move — this kind of commentary can amplify risk‑off flows into bank shares and pressure short‑term performance. Cycle/correction note

In other news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 2,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total value of $904,901.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 26,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,241.84. The trade was a 9.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total value of $2,680,923.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 71,027 shares in the company, valued at $22,216,535.33. The trade was a 10.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,868 shares of company stock worth $4,650,596. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $310.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. HSBC set a $319.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $386.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.18.

JPM opened at $310.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $202.16 and a 12-month high of $337.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $316.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $46.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.99%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

