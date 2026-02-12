Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Fastenal Company $FAST

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 414,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,997 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $20,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 71.6% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 63,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $47.02 on Thursday. Fastenal Company has a 12-month low of $35.31 and a 12-month high of $50.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.91 and a 200-day moving average of $44.44. The company has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 32.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

In other news, Director Sarah N. Nielsen purchased 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $198,000. The trade was a 25.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Satterlee sold 15,964 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $705,449.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,500. This trade represents a 24.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays set a $43.00 price target on shares of Fastenal and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.18.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal (NASDAQ: FAST) is a wholesale distributor of industrial and construction supplies, best known for its broad assortment of fasteners such as bolts, nuts, screws and anchors. Founded in Winona, Minnesota, Fastenal has grown from a regional supplier into a national and international distributor serving a wide range of end markets, including manufacturing, construction, maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), and government customers. The company is publicly traded and operates through a network of locally staffed branches combined with national distribution capabilities.

Product offerings extend beyond fasteners to include tools, safety and personal protective equipment, power transmission components, cutting and welding supplies, janitorial and material handling items, and other industrial consumables.

