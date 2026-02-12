Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley $MS

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $16,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,123,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,779,734,000 after buying an additional 1,354,142 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,045,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,387,005,000 after buying an additional 749,150 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,234,883,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,438,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,894,023,000 after acquiring an additional 374,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,980,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,659,000 after acquiring an additional 28,420 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Morgan Stanley

Here are the key news stories impacting Morgan Stanley this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley rehired veteran dealmaker Michael Grimes to lead investment banking — a move that should strengthen MS's IB origination and M&A capabilities and supports longer‑term fees if deal flow recovers. MSN: Morgan Stanley rehires Grimes

Positive Sentiment: MS research boosted Micron (MU) estimates and price target — shows the firm's research franchise is influential and can support trading and investment‑banking positioning around AI/semi names (ancillary benefit to MS revenue mix). Benzinga: Micron pops after Morgan Stanley praise

Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley published broad AI research (scanned ~3,600 stocks) and guidance on how to pick AI winners — positions MS as a market thought leader that may drive trading/research client activity but is not an immediate earnings catalyst. MarketWatch: MS examined 3,600 stocks amid AI shakeout

Neutral Sentiment: MS presented at the UBS Financial Services conference (management / strategy disclosure). Such appearances provide transparency on strategy (wealth pivot, expense guidance) — useful to investors but typically incremental. Seeking Alpha: MS UBS conference transcript

Negative Sentiment: Broader market headwinds and rotation/volatility in AI‑led software are weighing on risk assets; Morgan Stanley's stock is likely being affected by profit‑taking and sector volatility despite positive company moves. Morgan Stanley has also flagged macro/market credit risks tied to the AI selloff narrative. Yahoo: AI-led software selloff may pose risk

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE MS opened at $176.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.09 and its 200 day moving average is $164.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $94.33 and a 1 year high of $192.68.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.40. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 14.09%.The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 39.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $177.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.93.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, insider Michael A. Pizzi sold 20,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.55, for a total transaction of $3,691,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 127,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,598,777.60. The trade was a 13.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 30,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.62, for a total transaction of $5,569,194.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 280,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,501,921.22. The trade was a 9.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,191 shares of company stock worth $23,736,506. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1935 by Henry S. Morgan and Harold Stanley, the company provides a broad range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services to corporations, governments, institutions and individual investors. Leadership has been guided by a senior executive team and board of directors; James P. Gorman has served as the company’s chief executive and chairman in recent years.

The firm’s primary business activities are organized around three principal businesses: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management.

