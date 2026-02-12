Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 36,681 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,681 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $23,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the second quarter worth about $3,846,270,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CocaCola by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,441,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,996,519,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241,163 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 7,239.2% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,149,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065,840 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 343.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,486,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 28.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,713,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on CocaCola from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CocaCola from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seventeen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $2,250,751.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,894,396.10. The trade was a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manuel Arroyo sold 139,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $9,889,981.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,143.60. This represents a 70.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 509,138 shares of company stock worth $38,186,963 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CocaCola News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

CocaCola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $78.70 on Thursday. CocaCola Company has a 52 week low of $65.35 and a 52 week high of $79.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.95. The firm has a market cap of $338.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.46.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. CocaCola’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

