Imperial Metals (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) Shares Down 11.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF – Get Free Report) fell 11.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.4705 and last traded at $7.61. 372,372 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 617% from the average session volume of 51,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.5940.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.38.

Imperial Metals Corporation is a Canada-based diversified mining company engaged in the exploration, development, and production of base and precious metals. The company’s principal assets include the Red Chris mine and the Mount Polley mine, both located in British Columbia. These operations focus primarily on the extraction of copper, gold and silver, with by-products such as molybdenum generated at Red Chris.

At Red Chris, Imperial Metals employs both open-pit and underground mining techniques to access copper-gold mineralization hosted within the Early Jurassic Hazelton volcanics.

