Incitec Pivot (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Shares Down 7.1% – Should You Sell?

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.24 and last traded at $2.24. Approximately 567 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 14,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

Incitec Pivot Stock Down 7.1%

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.05.

Incitec Pivot Company Profile

Incitec Pivot Limited, based in Melbourne, Australia, is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of fertilizers, explosives and industrial chemicals. The company produces a range of nitrogen-based fertilizer products—including ammonium nitrate, urea, diammonium phosphate and specialty formulations—to support agricultural productivity. Incitec Pivot also develops and supplies industrial explosives and blasting services for mining, quarrying, construction and oil & gas sectors, offering tailored solutions designed to enhance safety and operational efficiency.

Formed in 2003 through the merger of Incitec Fertilizers and Pivot Limited (formerly part of Imperial Chemical Industries), Incitec Pivot has steadily expanded its footprint across Australia, North America and Asia.

