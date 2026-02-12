International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Stock Price Up 7.3% – Should You Buy?

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Free Report) shot up 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.30 and last traded at $22.30. 9,219 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 13,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of International Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

International Petroleum Stock Up 7.3%

About International Petroleum

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.93.

(Get Free Report)

International Petroleum Corporation (OTCMKTS: IPCFF) is an independent upstream oil and gas company focused on acquiring, exploring, developing and producing hydrocarbon assets in Southeast Asia and Europe. Headquartered in Singapore, the company builds value through selective exploration and development projects that leverage its operational expertise and strategic partnerships.

The company’s core producing assets are located offshore in the Gulf of Thailand, where it holds interests in the S1 and S2 concessions.

See Also

