iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF (TSE:XSB) Shares Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF (TSE:XSB – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$27.06 and last traded at C$27.06. 151,884 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 127,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.08.

iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.05.

iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF Company Profile

The investment objective of the Fund is to provide income by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the FTSE Canada Short Term Overall Bond Index ,net of expenses. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will primarily invest in Canadian fixed income securities. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index consisting of a broadly diversified range of bonds which may include any or all of federal, provincial, corporate including certain qualifying asset-backed securities and municipal bonds..

