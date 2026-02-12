Jennifer Rhodes Sells 6,950 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) EVP Jennifer Rhodes sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $162,491.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,898.42. This represents a 47.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ACAD opened at $22.47 on Thursday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $28.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.46.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $50,760,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 496.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,969,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,487,000 after buying an additional 1,639,315 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,266,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2,052.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,483,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 390.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,648,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACAD. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Established in 1993 and headquartered in San Diego, California, ACADIA’s research centers concentrate on conditions with significant unmet medical needs, including Parkinson’s disease psychosis, Alzheimer’s disease psychosis, and schizophrenia. The company utilizes a range of scientific platforms, including selective receptor modulation and precision-targeted compounds, to advance its portfolio of small-molecule therapeutics.

The company’s flagship product, NUPLAZID® (pimavanserin), received U.S.

