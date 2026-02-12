Joseph Lyssikatos Sells 5,000 Shares of Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Lyssikatos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $145,200.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 740,188 shares in the company, valued at $21,495,059.52. This represents a 0.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance
Enliven Therapeutics stock opened at $28.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.82. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $30.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 0.34.
Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. Equities analysts forecast that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enliven Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.
Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile
Enliven Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing small-molecule therapies that harness induced proximity mechanisms to selectively target and degrade disease-causing proteins in cancer. Leveraging its proprietary Induced Proximity platform, the company designs molecular glues and related modalities to recruit endogenous cellular machinery for targeted protein degradation, with the goal of treating malignancies driven by so-called “undruggable” oncogenic factors.
The company’s pipeline comprises several early-stage programs directed at key oncogenic drivers across hematologic and solid tumor indications.
