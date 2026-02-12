Kier Group (OTCMKTS:KIERF) Stock Price Down 4.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Kier Group plc (OTCMKTS:KIERF – Get Free Report) traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.75. 475 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

Kier Group Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.68.

Kier Group Company Profile

Kier Group plc is a United Kingdom–based construction and infrastructure services company with a history dating back to its founding in 1928. The company operates through three core divisions—Construction, Services, and Developments—offering a broad range of capabilities across building, civil engineering, facilities management, and property development. Kier’s services span from large-scale public-sector projects such as schools, hospitals, and transportation infrastructure to private-sector commercial and residential developments.

In its Construction arm, Kier provides design, project management and build services for sectors including education, healthcare, energy, and defence.

