Kier Group (OTCMKTS:KIERF) Stock Price Down 4.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Kier Group plc (OTCMKTS:KIERF – Get Free Report) traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.75. 475 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.
Kier Group Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.68.
Kier Group Company Profile
Kier Group plc is a United Kingdom–based construction and infrastructure services company with a history dating back to its founding in 1928. The company operates through three core divisions—Construction, Services, and Developments—offering a broad range of capabilities across building, civil engineering, facilities management, and property development. Kier’s services span from large-scale public-sector projects such as schools, hospitals, and transportation infrastructure to private-sector commercial and residential developments.
In its Construction arm, Kier provides design, project management and build services for sectors including education, healthcare, energy, and defence.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kier Group
- Is THIS the Next Big Money Rush?
- Wall Street Legend Names #1 Stock of 2026 Live On-Camera
- ISPC: From Small Cap to Life Sciences Market Disruptor!
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
Receive News & Ratings for Kier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.