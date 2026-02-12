Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.2778.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Monday, January 12th. B. Riley Financial upped their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Noble Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Truist Financial set a $135.00 price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on KTOS

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 6.2%

Insider Activity

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $87.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 674.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.30. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $134.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.49.

In related news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $201,421.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 63,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,570.74. The trade was a 2.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David M. Carter sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.40, for a total value of $349,600.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 77,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,801,992.40. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 916,815 shares of company stock worth $75,023,021 over the last three months. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,086,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,577 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,507,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $209,382,000 after purchasing an additional 818,104 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,446,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $337,565,000 after purchasing an additional 148,622 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,068,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $280,402,000 after buying an additional 698,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,046,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $278,331,000 after buying an additional 209,189 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.