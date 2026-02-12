Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Lamb Weston from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lamb Weston

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, insider Jan Eli B. Craps purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.65 per share, with a total value of $2,432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,595,000. The trade was a 20.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 29.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 185,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,862,000 after purchasing an additional 42,039 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 63.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 33,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $50.29 on Thursday. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $39.79 and a twelve month high of $67.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.43 and its 200-day moving average is $54.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.45.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 27.71%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 54.68%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lamb Weston, traded on the NYSE under the symbol LW, is a leading global processor and supplier of frozen potato products. The company’s portfolio includes a variety of potato-based items such as French fries, potato wedges, hash browns and specialty cuts tailored to the foodservice and retail grocery channels. Lamb Weston serves quick-service restaurants, full-service operators, grocery chains and food distributors, offering customized product formats, packaging solutions and seasoning options to meet evolving customer demands.

Founded in 1950 and headquartered in Eagle, Idaho, Lamb Weston has grown from a regional processor into one of the world’s largest producers of frozen potato products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.