Larissa Schwartz Sells 1,836 Shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $153,250.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 36,328 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,298.16. This represents a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Larissa Schwartz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 7th, Larissa Schwartz sold 1,899 shares of Okta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $172,315.26.

On Friday, December 5th, Larissa Schwartz sold 1,318 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $112,965.78.

Okta Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $88.18 on Thursday. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.05 and a 12-month high of $127.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.29. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 80.90, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.77.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Okta had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 6.87%.The firm had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Okta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.440 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.840-0.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, January 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on OKTA. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $142.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Okta from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Okta presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,923,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Okta by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,067,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,962 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Okta by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,803,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,977 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Okta by 276.9% during the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,403,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,083 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its position in Okta by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,819,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc is a publicly traded provider of identity and access management solutions, headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 2009 by Todd McKinnon and Frederic Kerrest, the company completed its initial public offering in April 2017. Under the leadership of McKinnon as chief executive officer and Kerrest as chief operating officer, Okta has grown into a leading vendor in the cybersecurity space, focusing on secure user authentication, single sign-on and lifecycle management for digital identities.

At the core of Okta’s offering is the Okta Identity Cloud, a suite of cloud-native services that enable organizations to manage user access across web and mobile applications, on-premises systems and APIs.

