Maureen Hemhauser Sells 5,272 Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Stock

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) EVP Maureen Hemhauser sold 5,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $187,630.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PGC opened at $34.32 on Thursday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $35.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.59 million, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $77.67 million for the quarter. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 7.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is presently 10.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGC. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 338.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 431.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 23.1% during the third quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 68.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PGC. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Zacks Research raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is the parent company of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, a New Jersey-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Bedminster, New Jersey, that trades on the NASDAQ under the symbol PGC. Through Peapack-Gladstone Bank, the company offers a broad range of deposit and lending solutions, including checking and savings accounts, residential and commercial real estate loans, lines of credit and treasury management services. Clients benefit from both in-branch relationship banking and an expanding suite of digital banking tools designed to support personal and business financial needs.

Complementing its core banking operations, Peapack-Gladstone Financial provides wealth management, trust and financial planning services through its subsidiary, Peapack-Gladstone Wealth Management.

