Medtronic PLC $MDT Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,244 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $17,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1,368.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 37,265 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 9.6% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,790 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 11,865 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,378 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $101.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $129.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $79.55 and a twelve month high of $106.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Medtronic from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Leerink Partners set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.21.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic’s offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

