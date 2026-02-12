Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,320 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $16,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,587,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,100,000 after buying an additional 1,991,860 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,378,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,885,000 after acquiring an additional 603,860 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,673,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,594,000 after purchasing an additional 129,458 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $721,614,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,092,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,423,000 after purchasing an additional 181,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Otis Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.44.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $89.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.88. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a twelve month low of $84.00 and a twelve month high of $106.83.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 9.59%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $106,450.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,570.24. The trade was a 25.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 56,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $5,099,565.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 231,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,002,134.08. This trade represents a 19.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 110,069 shares of company stock valued at $9,914,801 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation is a manufacturer, installer and servicer of vertical transportation systems, including elevators, escalators and moving walkways. The company designs and supplies new equipment for commercial, residential and industrial buildings, and provides ongoing maintenance and repair services aimed at maximizing equipment availability and safety. Otis also offers modernization solutions to upgrade aging systems and improve performance, accessibility and energy efficiency.

In addition to new equipment sales, a significant portion of Otis’s business derives from long-term service contracts and responsive maintenance work.

