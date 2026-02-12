Peter Werth Buys 19,455 Shares of Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) Stock

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report) Director Peter Werth bought 19,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $98,053.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 117,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,942.96. The trade was a 19.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Cingulate Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CING opened at $6.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of -0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average is $4.31. Cingulate Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.92.

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.55). As a group, research analysts predict that Cingulate Inc. will post -11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: CEO Shane J. Schaffer purchased 6,809 shares at about $5.04, increasing his stake >200% — a strong insider vote of confidence. CEO SEC Filing

Recent short‑interest reports show an anomalous “0 shares” figure for Feb. 10–11 (likely a reporting glitch), creating temporary data uncertainty for traders — treat that print cautiously. Negative Sentiment: On Jan. 30 short interest rose to ~389,923 shares (~5.5% of float) with a short‑ratio near 1 day — active short positions can amplify downside pressure or cap rallies if shorts increase activity.

On Jan. 30 short interest rose to ~389,923 shares (~5.5% of float) with a short‑ratio near 1 day — active short positions can amplify downside pressure or cap rallies if shorts increase activity. Negative Sentiment: Fundamentals remain a headwind: the company missed prior quarterly EPS expectations (reported -$1.35 vs. est. -$0.80) and analysts model continued negative EPS for the year — a continuing valuation drag. MarketBeat CING

Here are the key news stories impacting Cingulate this week:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Cingulate from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cingulate in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cingulate from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Institutional Trading of Cingulate

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Cingulate by 283.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cingulate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cingulate in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Cingulate by 140.0% during the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cingulate by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 18,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Cingulate Company Profile

Cingulate Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder and anxiety in the United States. The company’s stimulant medications are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, as well as CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine), which is in investigational new drug application development for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder intended for children, adolescents, and adults.

