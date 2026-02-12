Philip Gardner Acquires 10,000,000 Shares of Native Mineral Resources (ASX:NMR) Stock

Native Mineral Resources Holdings Limited (ASX:NMR – Get Free Report) insider Philip Gardner bought 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.02 per share, for a total transaction of A$200,000.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -65.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.65.

Native Mineral Resources Holdings Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Queensland and Western Australia. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and precious and base metal deposits. The company’s flagship property is the Palmerville project that comprises 9 exploration permits located in Queensland. Native Mineral Resources Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Port Macquarie, Australia.

