Philip Gardner Acquires 10,000,000 Shares of Native Mineral Resources (ASX:NMR) Stock

Native Mineral Resources Holdings Limited (ASX:NMR – Get Free Report) insider Philip Gardner bought 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.02 per share, for a total transaction of A$200,000.00.
Native Mineral Resources Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -65.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.65.
About Native Mineral Resources
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Native Mineral Resources
- Is THIS the Next Big Money Rush?
- Wall Street Legend Names #1 Stock of 2026 Live On-Camera
- ISPC: From Small Cap to Life Sciences Market Disruptor!
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
Receive News & Ratings for Native Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Native Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.