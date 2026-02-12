Renee Bacon Sells 353 Shares of Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Stock

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) SVP Renee Bacon sold 353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.39, for a total transaction of $131,806.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 5,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,082.53. This represents a 5.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE MUSA opened at $380.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.38. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.23 and a 1-year high of $523.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $413.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $391.96.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 75.75% and a net margin of 2.43%.Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 earnings per share for the current year.

MUSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. KeyCorp set a $500.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Murphy USA from $467.00 to $445.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Murphy USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $457.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the third quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Murphy USA by 423.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA is a leading downstream marketer of gasoline, diesel and convenience store products in the United States. Headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas, the company was originally established as part of Murphy Oil Corporation and was spun off as an independent public entity in 2013. Since its separation, Murphy USA has focused on retail fueling services and convenience offerings designed to deliver value and convenience to consumers.

The company’s primary operations center on two retail formats.

