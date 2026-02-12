Shane Kapral Sells 616 Shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Stock

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) CFO Shane Kapral sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.54, for a total transaction of $130,308.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,599.54. This trade represents a 21.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get TKO Group alerts:

Shane Kapral also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 2nd, Shane Kapral sold 616 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.04, for a total value of $124,456.64.

On Tuesday, January 27th, Shane Kapral sold 615 shares of TKO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total value of $124,672.80.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Shane Kapral sold 1,238 shares of TKO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total value of $250,051.24.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Shane Kapral sold 613 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.77, for a total value of $124,911.01.

On Monday, January 12th, Shane Kapral sold 749 shares of TKO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.83, for a total value of $148,923.67.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Shane Kapral sold 224 shares of TKO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.47, for a total value of $45,129.28.

On Monday, January 5th, Shane Kapral sold 1,946 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.21, for a total transaction of $397,392.66.

On Monday, December 29th, Shane Kapral sold 253 shares of TKO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total transaction of $54,739.08.

On Monday, December 22nd, Shane Kapral sold 254 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total transaction of $54,376.32.

On Monday, December 15th, Shane Kapral sold 254 shares of TKO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $52,435.76.

TKO Group Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE:TKO opened at $210.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.07 and a 12 month high of $218.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.28.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from TKO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TKO shares. Seaport Research Partners upgraded TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of TKO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $251.00 target price on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TKO Group in a report on Monday, December 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TKO

Institutional Trading of TKO Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in TKO Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of TKO Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TKO Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of TKO Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in TKO Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TKO Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO’s core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.