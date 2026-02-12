Short Interest in Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Declines By 87.6%

Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 4,679 shares, a decline of 87.6% from the January 15th total of 37,651 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,403 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 261,403 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Amadeus IT Group Trading Down 5.3%

OTCMKTS AMADY opened at $59.66 on Thursday. Amadeus IT Group has a 12 month low of $59.18 and a 12 month high of $85.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.05. The stock has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMADY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Santander upgraded Amadeus IT Group to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Amadeus IT Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group is a global travel-technology company that develops and supplies software and IT services for the travel and tourism industry. Founded in the late 1980s as a technology venture by a group of European airlines, Amadeus has evolved into an integrated provider of distribution, passenger service systems and operations software used across the travel value chain. The company’s platforms support booking, ticketing, departure control, inventory and other core travel transaction functions for industry participants.

Amadeus’s product offering spans a global distribution system used by travel agencies and online travel sellers, airline passenger service systems (notably the Altéa suite), airport operations and departure control solutions, as well as software for hotels, rail operators and car rental companies.

