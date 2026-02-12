Short Interest in Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) Decreases By 84.9%

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 14 shares, a decrease of 84.9% from the January 15th total of 93 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 498 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 498 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Get Arcadis alerts:

Arcadis Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ARCAY opened at $50.00 on Thursday. Arcadis has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $75.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Arcadis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcadis currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Arcadis

(Get Free Report)

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) is a leading global design and consultancy firm specializing in the built and natural environment. The company provides a wide range of professional services, including infrastructure design, water management, environmental consulting, project and program management, and advisory services. Arcadis partners with public- and private-sector clients to develop sustainable solutions for urbanization, resource scarcity, and climate change challenges.

Founded in 1888 with origins in Dutch waterway engineering, Arcadis has evolved into a multinational organization operating in more than 70 countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.