Short Interest in Arkema SA (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Drops By 99.3%

Arkema SA (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 7 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the January 15th total of 1,065 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,622 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company's stock are short sold.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARKAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arkema has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

OTCMKTS ARKAY opened at $77.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.90. Arkema has a one year low of $56.28 and a one year high of $91.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Arkema SA is a global specialty chemicals and advanced materials company headquartered in Colombes, France. Established in 2004 as a spin-off from Total’s chemicals division, the company offers a broad portfolio of high-performance materials designed to improve durability, thermal and chemical resistance, and environmental performance across diverse industries.

Arkema’s operations are organized into four core segments. Adhesive Solutions delivers bonding, sealing, and coating technologies for markets such as packaging, medical devices, and consumer goods.

