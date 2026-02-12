Short Interest in Associated British Foods PLC (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Drops By 95.7%

Associated British Foods PLC (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 5,128 shares, a drop of 95.7% from the January 15th total of 118,271 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,413 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 125,413 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ASBFY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Associated British Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Associated British Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ASBFY opened at $27.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.56. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $31.96.

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group headquartered in the United Kingdom. Founded in 1935, the company operates through multiple divisions that span grocery brands, sugar production and refining, ingredient and bakery systems, agriculture and a large value-fashion retail business. Its portfolio combines branded consumer goods with industrial food and agricultural operations, giving it exposure across the consumer staples and retail sectors.

On the grocery and branded side, the group owns and markets a range of food and beverage products, including well-known tea and grocery lines, while its ingredients businesses supply yeast, bakery ingredients and other inputs to commercial bakers and food manufacturers.

