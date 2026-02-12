Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.8286.

Several analysts have issued reports on SG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $5.00 to $5.60 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sweetgreen from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 target price on Sweetgreen in a report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sweetgreen from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Monday, December 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 5.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sweetgreen by 98.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its stake in Sweetgreen by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 23,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its stake in Sweetgreen by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 39,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Sweetgreen in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SG stock opened at $5.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $623.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.92. Sweetgreen has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.77.

Sweetgreen, Inc is a fast-casual restaurant chain specializing in salads, grain bowls and warm bowls that emphasize fresh, locally sourced ingredients. Since its founding in 2007 by Jonathan Neman, Nicolas Jammet and Nathaniel Ru, Sweetgreen has focused on sustainable agriculture, working with regional farmers across the United States to provide seasonal produce and promote environmentally responsible sourcing practices. The company’s menu features a variety of plant-forward options, including custom-build salads, chef-curated bowls and limited-time offerings that reflect changing harvests.

Sweetgreen operates a technology-driven service model that combines in-store experiences with digital ordering through its mobile app and website.

