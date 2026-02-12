Synchrony Financial $SYF Stake Lifted by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 393,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,431 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of Synchrony Financial worth $27,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.4% during the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 4,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 54.9% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 5,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 32,000 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $2,329,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 127,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,252,880. This trade represents a 20.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis Howse sold 52,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total transaction of $3,800,849.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 94,196 shares in the company, valued at $6,812,254.72. This trade represents a 35.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,556 shares of company stock worth $6,419,730. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised several near-term and FY2026 estimates, including FY2026 EPS to $9.29 (from $8.94), Q1 2026 to $2.30 (from $2.04), Q2 2026 to $2.27 (from $2.14), and Q4 2026 to $2.22 (from $2.19). These upward revisions signal stronger near-term earnings expectations.

Short interest fell materially in January — down ~27% vs. Jan 15 to ~13.14M shares (3.7% of float), implying reduced bearish positioning and a lower short-squeeze risk. Neutral Sentiment: Management presented at the UBS Financial Services Conference; the transcript is available for investors reviewing management commentary and strategic color. UBS Conference Transcript

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $72.92 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $40.54 and a 12 month high of $88.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.87.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 15.72%.Synchrony Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.100-9.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.92%.

SYF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.05.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants’ checkout experiences.

